JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — This holiday season, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and the Berks Agricultural Resource Network are encouraging people to shop local. They put out a holiday food and gift guide, which highlights a number of local products and services.
Dove Song Dairy in Jefferson Township has been around for a quarter of a century, and it's now a multigenerational operation.
"Primarily, we're a goat dairy, so we are milking goats 365 days a year," said Lena Schaeffer, who owns the farm with her husband.
The couple, along with their three children and their families, run the 85-acre farm and produce a lot of fresh, organic food products.
"We have a raw milk license, so we sell the milk," Schaeffer said. "I also make yogurt. I make kefir. I make hard cheeses, and I make fresh goat cheeses."
They also raise animals for several types of pastured meat, and they make other items, like homemade soups, jams and goat milk soaps.
Dove Song Dairy is one of the many local vendors featured in the holiday food and gift guide. It links people to all kinds of vendors around Berks county.
"For one thing, you're keeping the money in the local economy instead of having it go to some company in a foreign country," Schaeffer said about the importance of supporting local businesses.
She also said the food is as fresh as it gets.
"You get to talk to the person straight up and know exactly what you're eating," Schaeffer said. "You know it's clean, healthy food, and you get to see it right there."