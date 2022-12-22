SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The anticipated winter weather and freezing temperatures left organizers no choice but to cancel Friday night's Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill.

Visitors can still stroll the grounds and take in the lights Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., but food trucks, fire pit and live music have been cancelled.

Santa will still be in the barn to greet visitors.

The annual holiday display was originally scheduled to run through December 23, but with the coming inclement weather, Thursday night will be the final chance to enjoy it this year.