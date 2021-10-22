READING, Pa. — Reading will welcome the holiday season as it had done for generations before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Eddie Morán announced Friday that the city's holiday parade will return to Penn Street on Nov. 20.
"The Holiday Parade has been a long-standing tradition in Reading, and this year won't be an exception," Morán said. "The parade will feature local schools, churches, businesses, and other wonderful organizations. This year's theme 'Christmas Around the World' will honor the diversity in Reading and Berks County."
The parade is set to step off from 11th and Penn streets at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact Cindy Castner, the city's downtown coordinator, by emailing downtown@readingpa.gov.