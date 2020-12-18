For some, Broadcasting Square in Spring Township is looking a little different than it did last year, nearly a week before the big day...
"Yeah I would think so for sure,” Ryan Schonour of Oley Township said. “It was much easier getting in and out of the parking lot this year as opposed to last year. No doubt."
But one mom shopping for her kids say, even with COVID-19 restrictions, they still had fellow shoppers to contend with for Christmas gifts at Target.
"Very packed. Very busy,” Yaquelin Figueroa of Reading said. “Everything is kinda like everywhere in there. It's Christmas shopping everything always gets hectic."
New economic numbers show a percentage plus drop in consumer spending last month, compared to the same time last year. But some say they're spending more to maintain normalcy.
"(Definitely) more this year just because they are at home more so you have to keep them more entertained,” Figueroa said. “(Definitely) more this year."
Beyond the big box stores small businesses here in West Reading are hoping for one final push the week before Christmas.
"People are definitely telling us that they would rather come in and get that personalization from a small business and they want to help us out they want us to do good," said Beverly Kelly-Carfagno, owner of Muddy Creek Soap Company.
Although, despite renewed interest in supporting small businesses, she's having some challenges keeping the supply chain running smoothly.
"The problem is trying to keep up with some of the products and we are having a hard time getting the products in,” Kelly-Carfagno said. “We have a lot of things sitting in the warehouse that aren't being shipped."