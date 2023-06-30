BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - People are headed in all directions for the holiday weekend, and this year is supposed to break records.

"AAA is predicting that nearly 51 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July weekend, and that's an all-time record for us," says Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson.

AAA forecasts that 43 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home by car.

"Very busy today, a lot of traffic everywhere," says Kevin Rice, a traveler passing through Berks County from Rochester, New York.

He says he's completed this journey many times, but this year it is taking him longer.

Rest stop workers are also feeling the influx of travelers.

"Everybody's forming in like a herd," says Jessica Serrano, a 7-Eleven employee.

She says usually they see 100 to 200 people a night stop by, and Friday was double that amount.

Some started their journey days prior to the weekend.

"We've been on the road for two days," says Syd Skalr, who's heading to Philadelphia from Chicago.

But luckily for some, "Honestly it really hasn't been terrible," Skalr says.

And there is some good news for drivers. Gasoline prices are well below what they were a year ago. This weekend last year, Berks County drivers were paying an average of $4.89 per gallon of gas. Today, the cost is down to $3.58.

AAA also projects that air travel will break records. They say over 4 million Americans will fly to their destinations this weekend, an increase of 11.2% from last year.

No matter how you travel this year, while you pack your red, white, and blue, there's a message to be shared.

"Be safe, be careful and be nice," says Nancy Korobij, a 7-Eleven employee.