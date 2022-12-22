CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Today marks the first anniversary of Hollywood Casino opening its doors in Caernarvon Township.

69 News stopped in to see how business has been going. While we could not film on the floor, we did get to speak with the casino's general manager.

"It's been quite a year," said General Manager Marc Guastella. "The team effort that it took to get this property open and to see how it's developed over the year is just phenomenal."

Since its grand opening last December, thousands of people have visited from places like Berks, Lancaster, Montgomery, Chester and Philadelphia counties. Now, Guastella says more than 300 people are employed here, and they are still hiring.

"So happy to be able to supply those job opportunities for our team members," he said.

Guastella says the 80,000 square ft. casino -- featuring more than 750 slot machines and 30 table games -- has tried to be a good neighbor. When it first opened, the casino donated all the slot revenue to charities and organizations.

"We have done numerous things with charitable organizations as well as local businesses, and we're very proud of that, and we want to continue that into 2023," he stated. "It's hard to believe New Year's week is next week, technically. We're going to be having a lot. We're going to have live entertainment in our Bar 76 area. Our restaurants are going to be here."

Over the past year, Guastella says the casino has also held free, live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night at Bar 76.

Some people did not like the cards dealt when the casino came to town, calling it out of place given the area's rural and religious heritage. Guastella wants them to give it a chance.

"It's a great place to be at -- everything from entertainment. It's a safe environment. It's a fun environment, and when you come you won't be disappointed," he added.