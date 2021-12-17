CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — The bright lights of Hollywood are shining on Caernarvon Township, as the Hollywood Casino Morgantown inches closer to its debut.
"A lot of new technology, a lot of new innovations, a lot of new ways at looking at gaming," said Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of northeast regional operations for Wyomissing-based Penn National Gaming.
From cashless betting to a pillar-free, wide-open space, Penn National Gaming is all-in on this being the casino of the future. The company said the 80,000-square-foot mini-casino will feature 750 slots and 30 table games and will employ up to 375 people.
"It's been really rewarding in that respect as well," said Chamberlin, "to know that not only are we doing something we are proud of, but that is generating an economic engine for years to come for Berks County."
An open-air gaming section is smoke-friendly, making the rest of the casino smoke-free. Among three different dining options is southeast Pennsylvania's first Barstool Sportsbook. Penn National acquired a share of Barstool Sports about two years ago, allowing just enough time to work the massive brand into the casino's plans.
"We signed the deal with Barstool and said, 'This is an opportunity we can't miss,'" said Chamberlin.
Penn National was able to build the Barstool Sportsbook from the ground up, and it wanted to make it a memorable experience. In addition to the barstool chairs and large, leather chairs, it built a section of retractable bleachers so fans can cheer on their team.
"What you see today is a prototype of what you're going to be bringing across the country," said Chamberlin.
The casino is set to open at noon on Wednesday.