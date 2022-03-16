Home damaged by fire in Fleetwood, multiple animals rescued
- Jack Reinhard
-
- Updated
- Comments
FLEETWOOD, Pa. -- Erin Foley said she was inside her room in the attic of her North Franklin Street home in Fleetwood when she noticed smoke coming through the walls around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Then I went down to see what was going on and saw that there was in fact a fire on the second floor," said Foley.
Foley tells us that is when she started stomping on the floor in case her mom was asleep.
"Hoping that maybe if I stomped it would wake her up or something," said Foley.
Foley then went to a second-floor window she tells us she leaned out of as she waited for crews to arrive.
"I decided I would stay on the second floor because if people didn't get there in time in theory, I could just jump," said Foley.
Crews rescued her with a ladder. Firefighters tell us her mother and 20 dogs and a rabbit were able to make it out okay.
"I believe EMS ultimately transported the female from the first floor to the hospital with some facial burns and hand burns," said Fleetwood Fire Chief John Manwiller
According to the Fleetwood Fire Company, firefighters fought their way to the second floor in the stairwell and two rooms.
A State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene. There is still no word on what may have caused the fire. We are told the family helped with a Border Collie rescue and family and friends are helping with the dogs.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Home damaged by fire in Fleetwood, multiple animals rescued
- Man wanted in Reading for sexual assault
- Berks churches open doors for community support after recent shootings
- RPD: Man arrested in shooting that resulted from ongoing dispute
- Crews respond to fire in Fleetwood
- Berks coroner's office looking for next of kin
- Authorities denounce gun violence after Reading park shooting
- Local wrestling community reacts to Scott Hall death
- Berks announces Earth Day events
- Teens possibly took video of fistfight leading to deadly park shooting, Berks DA says
Lehigh Valley News
- Pennsylvanians weigh in on if daylight saving time should be all year round
- Furry Friends: Little Miss Weasel and Boss
- Local, state lawmakers react after Ukrainian president addresses Congress, asks for more US help
- Northampton County's election director resigns
- Easton honoring frontline workers with free apples
- Manufacturers, dealers ready to show off their displays of vehicles at Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Easton police continue to investigate double fatal shooting
- 3 charged with stealing used cooking oil from restaurant in Wilson
- Federal judge tosses lawsuit over 257 uncounted mail-in ballots in Lehigh County
- City of Allentown plans to honor transgender community by raising trans flag outside City Hall
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- NJ to study environmental impacts of offshore wind projects
- Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea
- Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing
- US works to 'seize and freeze' wealth of Russian oligarchs
- Stocks, yields end higher after Fed raises interest rates
- Live updates: Russian troops destroy theater in Mariupol
- Leasing firm sees 'headway' in returning planes from Russia
- Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
- How higher interest rates will affect Americans' finances
- Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
Entertainment News
- (NO MUSIC) CONSUMER WATCH: HOW THE FED'S RATE HIKE WILL IMPACT YOU
- How ‘Temptation Island’ Season 4 Is Different (It’s Not Just a Guilty Pleasure)
- Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing
- ‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek: Old Foes & New Allies? (VIDEO)
- Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger says her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Lyla is “nesting” in preparation for their new addition
- Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated her husband Colin Jost in high school
- Kim Kardashian says she 'has the cutest pictures' with Pete Davidson
- ‘Barry’: Forgiveness Has to Be Earned in HBO’s First Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)
- ‘The Courtship’ Moving From NBC to USA, New Episodes Will Air Wednesdays
- ‘We Own This City’: HBO Teases Latest Project From ‘The Wire’ Team (VIDEO)