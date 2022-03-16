FLEETWOOD, Pa. -- Erin Foley said she was inside her room in the attic of her North Franklin Street home in Fleetwood when she noticed smoke coming through the walls around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
 
"Then I went down to see what was going on and saw that there was in fact a fire on the second floor," said Foley.
 
Foley tells us that is when she started stomping on the floor in case her mom was asleep.
 
"Hoping that maybe if I stomped it would wake her up or something," said Foley.
 
Foley then went to a second-floor window she tells us she leaned out of as she waited for crews to arrive.
 
"I decided I would stay on the second floor because if people didn't get there in time in theory, I could just jump," said Foley.
 
Crews rescued her with a ladder. Firefighters tell us her mother and 20 dogs and a rabbit were able to make it out okay.
 
"I believe EMS ultimately transported the female from the first floor to the hospital with some facial burns and hand burns," said Fleetwood Fire Chief John Manwiller 
 
According to the Fleetwood Fire Company, firefighters fought their way to the second floor in the stairwell and two rooms.
 
"Most of the damage is on the second floor of the property," said Chief Manmiller.
 
A State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene.  There is still no word on what may have caused the fire. We are told the family helped with a Border Collie rescue and family and friends are helping with the dogs.
