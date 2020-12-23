READING, Pa. – A line of families funneled down the street and around the block as a home health care agency and the city of Reading came together for the holiday season.
"We're trying to bring a little bit of joy to the Christmas holiday," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "We know that this year has been filled with a lot of challenges."
The mayor estimated more than 500 families came out as kids got to pick from piles of brand new toys inside the Daily Dove Care office in the 500 block of Penn Street. They left with what one would assume are smiles under masked faces.
"They did a good job," said Keishla Rivera, a mother from Reading. "It is really nice for the community to get together and get stuff for Christmas for the kids."
For the organizers, the smiles on the kids' faces made the large toy drive all worth it.
"It's gonna bring tears to my eyes because it's just amazing... you know, it's sensitive," said Faye Robinson, owner of Daily Dove Care. "It just brings me joy that I can bring joy to someone's household."
An effort was made to lean more towards outdoor activity-related gifts like bicycles that will encourage kids to get outside after having been cooped up the past few months due to the pandemic.
"This is something... bring 'em outside, get them toys — some physical toys. We got them basketballs, footballs, soccer, a scooter, so that they can enjoy some outside time," said Robinson.