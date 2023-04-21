HAMBURG, Pa. – Abstract artist, builder and welder Bill Rhodes has a home as unique as he is, with every piece intentional and creative.

The 77-year-old is meticulously resourceful about where he gets and how he uses the materials he creates with.

"I go to flea markets and I have certain people that I go to that make a living cleaning out basements, going to yards sales," Rhodes said.

He currently has a stockpile of materials waiting to be used and more that has been turned into features in his whimsical garden on the corner of Third and Grand streets in Hamburg.

"I started on this yard maybe 15 years ago," said Rhodes, who has created hundreds of pieces in and around his property. He says the colorful corner display is a bit of an art destination.

"I have a lot of people who stop here. I have people who bring their kids here," Rhodes said. "I tell them it's important in life to do art."

He knows what he likes to see and has general ideas, sometimes becoming inspired by individual pieces.

"What I've switched to lately is more realism with the abstract," he said.

Making art from parts of farm equipment, scrap metal or a variety of other treasures, he's always hoping to inspire other artists with his work.

"I have people say to me, 'Oh, I can't even draw a stick figure,'" Rhodes said. "Well, neither can I, but I can weld things together and I can glue things together and I can wire things together. I can screw things together, and if it's not right, I'll take it apart and screw it together again."

He says his artistic endeavors will keep him going forever.

"When I'm done with anything I've done here, it's like, 'Wow, I had a good day today,'" he said.