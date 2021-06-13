SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A fire forced a Berks County man and his wife out of their South Heidelberg Township home early Sunday morning.
"We thought the whole house was going to go up," said homeowner, Steve Bosch.
Bosch and his wife were sound asleep at their home on Texter Mountain Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning when they were awaken by smoke detectors.
"We thought it was a small fire right below her nightstand," said Bosch.
The small fire turned out to be much more.
"I could see the smoke coming up from the basement and I just knew we had to get out," continued Bosch.
Firefighters say when they arrived flames were already coming out the side of the home.
"We were able to initiate an aggressive anterior attack and able to stop the fire spread and also suppress it," said Jared Renshaw, Western Berks Fire Commissioner.
Commissioner Renshaw said the flames burned two holes in the bedroom floor.
One of the firefighters was trapped inside temporarily, but was able to get out safely.
"One of his legs went down into the hole," said Renshaw.
With no hydrants in the area of Texter Mountain Road, Fire officials say additional tankers had to be brought in.
"We do have steps in place to bring in water tenders, that way we have an adequate water supply on scene," said Renshaw.
As for Bosch, he said by sharing his story he is hoping it will help save others.
"Check those smoke detectors, make sure they're functioning because without those smoke detectors, we wouldn't be here," said Bosch.