KINGSTON, Pa. - A man is under arrest and charged with murder in the death of a recent Kutztown University graduate in Luzerne County earlier this month.

Authorities charged 31-year-old Walter Zolner III with criminal homicide in the death of 22-year-old Ryan Padovani.

Padovani, a 2022 graduate of Kutztown University, died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head. On May 5, his body was discovered by a roommate in an upstairs bedroom of their Kingston residence.

According to a search warrant, police at the time believed that forced entry may have been made through a rear kitchen door.

Upon closer investigation, authorities noted that although the lower glass pane on the door was shattered and on the floor of the kitchen, the glass did not appear to be disturbed, stepped on, or tracked throughout the residence, leading authorities to believe this was possibly staged by the assailant after the murder was committed.

Investigators also noted that although there was extensive blood splatter in the area where the victim was found, there was no visible blood transfer on the first floor, indicating that the murderer likely did not exit the residence via the first floor or basement.

In the attic, police discovered a door separating the two sides of the double block house. Investigators say although the door contained a dead bolt, the lock on it appeared to have been tampered with. The suspect lived in a house connected to Padovani's home by the common wall.

Authorities interviewed Zolner, who told them he was asleep at the time of the murder after working overnight, and that he last saw the victim on May 4 when Padovani placed a rent check in his mailbox. Court documents state the Zolner's father owns the building and served as landlord.

On May 11, investigators served a search warrant at Zolner's residence and seized the following items from the location:

One tissue with blood recovered from the kitchen garbage

One carpet swatch from the attic stairs

One swab of an unknown substance from the kitchen floor

One marijuana pipe containing marijuana located in a bedroom

One laptop computer from the living room

On May 12, a warrant was issued for Zolner on the drug charges. Officers located the suspect's silver Subaru parked near the Osterhout Library in Wilkes Barre. Zolner was located inside the library and taken into custody. He was charged with possession and drug paraphernalia offenses and held on $5,000,000 bail.

Police also say they were notified about a video posted to Youtube in which the suspect indicated he'd "sold his soul" and had "become possessed." Coworkers of Zolner noted to police that his demeanor changed in the past few months as he began to exhibit irrational behavior and delusional thoughts.

A search warrant was issued for Zolner's vehicle, inside which police found one AR 15 style rifle, ammunition, body armor, a hatchet and crowbar, which is the weapon authorities believe may have been used in the murder. According to court documents, officers on the scene described seeing what appeared to be dried blood and hair on the crowbar.

Investigators also found a journal among the suspect's possessions. In it, authorities allege that Zolner made written statements where he admitted to being the person responsible for the death of Ryan Padovani.

Zolner was charged Thursday with one count of criminal homicide. He's being held in Lebanon County Prison without bail.