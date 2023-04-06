READING, Pa. - A Reading man who went missing in late March was found dead Wednesday evening.

The body of 19-year-old Javien Perch was found in a wooded area along Oak Lane in Reading. Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said no further information on the investigation will be released at this time.

Perch was last seen on March 28 in the 1500 block of North Tenth Street in Reading. Family members became concerned after they didn't hear from him for two days and his phone was turned off.

According to family, his last location ping before his phone was turned off was on Moss Street in Reading.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.