READING, Pa. — A Reading homicide suspect is now behind bars in Berks County after his arrest in Puerto Rico last month.
Alberto Rivera-Vázquez was arraigned in Reading late Tuesday night on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail.
Rivera-Vázquez was apprehended in Puerto Rico on Nov. 10, three days after the police said he fatally shot José Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, in the 500 block of Cherry Street.
Another man was wounded by the gunfire, according to the police.
Investigators had said that the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside a nearby bar.