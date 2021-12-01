Alberto Rivera-Vázquez - crime scene graphic

Alberto Rivera-Vázquez

READING, Pa. — A Reading homicide suspect is now behind bars in Berks County after his arrest in Puerto Rico last month.

Alberto Rivera-Vázquez was arraigned in Reading late Tuesday night on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail.

Rivera-Vázquez was apprehended in Puerto Rico on Nov. 10, three days after the police said he fatally shot José Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, in the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Another man was wounded by the gunfire, according to the police.

Investigators had said that the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside a nearby bar.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.