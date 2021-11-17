READING, Pa. - A man has been sentenced in one of several Berks County cases in which he is charged.
Raphael Perez was sentenced Wednesday to 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault of a law enforcement officer in a June 2020 burglary, said the county district attorney.
He broke into the John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, then shot at an officer as he fled, authorities said.
A month later, in July 2020, Perez would break into a home in the Greenfields section of Bern Township and fatally stab Dennis Fink, a U.S. Air Force veteran. Fink was found after Perez was stopped while driving a stolen car with Fink's items in it. He was charged with murder.
Perez was also charged earlier this year in a June 2019 burglary that occurred in the same neighborhood as the break-in and stabbing at Fink's house.