Raphael Perez-Rodriguez

Raphael Perez-Rodriguez

READING, Pa. - A man has been sentenced in one of several Berks County cases in which he is charged.

Raphael Perez was sentenced Wednesday to 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault of a law enforcement officer in a June 2020 burglary, said the county district attorney.

He broke into the John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, then shot at an officer as he fled, authorities said.

A month later, in July 2020, Perez would break into a home in the Greenfields section of Bern Township and fatally stab Dennis Fink, a U.S. Air Force veteran. Fink was found after Perez was stopped while driving a stolen car with Fink's items in it. He was charged with murder.

Perez was also charged earlier this year in a June 2019 burglary that occurred in the same neighborhood as the break-in and stabbing at Fink's house.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.