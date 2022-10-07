READING, Pa. — Alvernia University is adding to the buzz in downtown Reading.

The university has partnered with Uncle B's Honey Company to place four honeybee hives on the roof of Reading CollegeTowne's John R. Post Center on Penn Street.

Students will be able to track, manage and sell the honey that's produced out of the new O'Pake General Store, located in the SPARK Business Incubator.

"Having honeybees on the roof of CollegeTowne is a prime example of The O'Pake Institute's mission to support entrepreneurship, student experiential learning, and our community," Michelle Conway, the director of student and client services at the O'Pake Institute, said in a news release. "If we are advising entrepreneurs, it is only natural that we are entrepreneurial ourselves."

Students involved with Alvernia's Bog Turtle Creek Farm at the EcoHouse will also be beekeeping and harvesting the honey with training from Branden Moyer, Uncle B's president, CEO and master beekeeper.

"Working with the O'Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft of husbandry of the hive," Moyer said. "We want to make sure the honey our bees produce goes back into the city, feeding the underprivileged with the most privileged food source nature can provide, honey."

Moyer's passion for honeybees began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a hobby in the backyard of his Kenhorst home. Last year, Moyer partnered with the DoubleTree Hotel to place honeybee hives on the hotel's rooftop garden.