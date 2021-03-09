READING, Pa. - You could call this business partnership a sweet deal.
Beekeeping and honey harvesting was just a quarantine hobby for Branden Moyer -- 69 News first brought you his story last year. Now, his honeybees will be buzzing from his Kenhorst backyard over to the garden roof of the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.
"A year ago when I started this, I wouldn't have thought that as an option," said Moyer.
Nearly a hundred rooms above form something of an amphitheater, and the bees are the performers (don't worry - hotel staff say all of the windows are sealed off and can't be opened).
"I fell in love with this idea," said DoubleTree General Manager Craig Poole.
The honeybees will be his hotel's newest guests -- VIP guests at that, given the nationwide honeybee shortage. He says the hotel chefs can use the honey in their cuisine, and guests could one day have free samples in rooms. He says it could even be for sale in the hotel gift shop.
"People will get to take a little Reading back with them," said Poole. "We try to create memorable moments and memorable experiences."
And because the bees will be pollinating the 35,000-square-foot garden roof, the honey's taste will be unique to the hotel.
"I think this is one more story about coming to Reading, one more reason for people to talk about it and one more reason to help grow this community."
Officials say the sweetness will be coming to the hotel this August or September.