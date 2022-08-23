READING, Pa. — A big effort to help those in need is now officially underway in Berks County.

The Hope Rescue Mission broke ground Tuesday morning on its first residential center for women and children.

The organization is transforming a 25,000-square-foot thrift store on North Sixth Street, part of its 5-acre campus, into the LightHouse Women and Children's Center.

"For 128 years, Hope Rescue Mission has been serving homeless men with care and dedication," said Robert Turchi, the mission's CEO, "and we are excited to meet the urgent need in Berks County to assist women and children now, too."

The center will feature 43 residential rooms, each with a private restroom, accommodating 125 women and children, including unaccompanied youth.

"It is our goal to create an environment of safety, dignity and compassion," said Kate Alley, LightHouse's executive director. "We will assist these women with getting back on their feet while also creating a residential center that doesn't look or feel like a typical shelter."

The initiative actually began more than two years ago, in January 2020, with the launch of a capital campaign to support the project, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fundraising efforts to be suspended. Since then, officials said, construction costs have ballooned by $2 million.

They added that demand for what the new shelter will provide has also increased.

"They anticipate the need for shelter, emergency shelter, to be higher than the capacity of all our community," Alley said. "That means that we can't get the LightHouse built soon enough, and we are thankful for our building team, led by [Muhlenberg Township-based] The Kaiser-Martin Group."

Also part of the building team is Ethosource, a New Morgan-based furniture store that is contributing to the project in a number of ways, including space planning and furniture design. An in-kind donation will also cover a portion of the furniture costs.

"As a company, we strive to support the communities in which we live and work with our expertise and furnishings to enable positive developments among our neighbors," said John Gallen, the company's owner and president. "We are proud to be part of such an important project within our community and look forward to creating an aesthetically beautiful place that women and children in need can turn to."

Currently, the Hope Rescue Mission said it provides homeless men with more than 67,000 bed nights, 120,000 meals, and 800 support group meetings each year.