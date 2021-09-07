READING, Pa. — The men inside the Hope Rescue Mission in Reading are each on their own climb to a better life, but some of them aren't willing to face a different climb.
"It's just really a big issue," said shelter intern Bianca Ruiz.
The steep steps of the more-than-century-old building don't feature any stairlifts for those with injuries or disabilities.
"I would think, personally, I would be a little humiliated if I was trying to have to crawl up or down the stairs," said intern Abbey Stolzfus.
Ruiz and Stolzfus are occupational therapy students at Penn State Berks. They're continuing the work of interns before them to bring stairlifts to the shelter.
"They weren't having any luck with grants or state help like that," said Stolzfus.
They started a GoFundMe. If they meet their goal of $7,000, they'll be able to install a stairlift, which they said some residents desperately need.
"There's a gentleman here in a wheelchair," said Ruiz. "He uses the wheelchair up here in the evening and... kind of scoots down on his bottom down the steps, and to get back up, he kind of hops with his walker, which is not safe."
Right now, there are about 120 men inside the Hope Rescue Mission, but officials said once winter arrives, that number is likely going to more than double.
"During the code blue season, we will need it," said case manager Manny Villanueva.
Officials said with a stairlift, they'll be able to take in more men and help them finish their climb.
"We have a very strong heart and determination to help those individuals in need," said Villanueva.