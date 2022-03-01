READING, Pa. -- Volunteers made and served fastnachts at The Hope Rescue Mission in Reading today.
Volunteer Rick Bracy says it's the seventh year this group has been doing this for Fat Tuesday.
He says about 15 people made the dough for hundreds of fastnachts.
Bracy says it's a tradition to use up all of the sugars, yeasts and fats before starting lent.
He says everyone here today wanted to do something to help the men at the shelter.
"Many of the men here just had an unfortunate circumstance in life that landed them here. And then they're treated like outcasts, so one of the things we like to do is come in here and do something to pick the men up," volunteer Rich Bracy said.
Bracy says the group's honored to be asked to come back and pitch in each year.