READING, Pa. - The Hope Rescue Mission has a new resource it can use to provide fresh food to those in need. The nonprofit on Tuesday unveiled the "Hope Garden for Life."
Officials said a faithful donor put forth the money needed for the greenhouse.
They said the shelter's residents work in the greenhouse every day, helping the Hope Rescue Mission control its costs and combat food insecurity.
"We try to keep our food costs at a minimum and use all or as much of our donated items as we can," said Hillary Detwiler, development officer, Hope Rescue Mission, "but with our large quantity of greens for our salads that we give out every lunch and dinner, it was hard to maintain the amount that we needed."
Officials said the Hope Rescue Mission also donates excess fruits and vegetables to other shelters in the area.