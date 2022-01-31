READING, Pa.- After nearly two years of setbacks, Frank Grill, associate director of the Hope Rescue Mission, says construction is expected to start in the spring for the Lighthouse.
"Lighthouse is what we are terming a 'homeless hotel' for women and children," says Grill. "There are going to be 43 individual suites."
The suites will be able to accommodate more than 120 people. The environment will be a little different than the existing men's shelter in that the women and children will check in at a reception area, get blankets and pillows. and be escorted to rooms.
Right now, the Hope Rescue Mission is looking for an alternative space to move the thrift store and warehouse to, because that existing space on campus is going to be turned into the Lighthouse women and children's facility.
"Massive renovations," says Grill. "All we're really using is the outline or footprint of the building. It's going to be demolished and then we are going to reconstruct everything from the inside out."
With fundraising efforts halted for some time and the cost of supplies having gone up, they are almost at their financial goal for construction, but they are continuing to raise money.
"In addition to all the construction costs, we're going to need to hire folks for a whole brand-new ministry," says Grill.
They're hoping to have the center completed by late this year.