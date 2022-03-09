It's campaign season as a number of candidates are hoping to get on the ballot for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican Pat Toomey is not seeking re-election.
Several of those candidates have been made stops in Berks County on Wednesday.
"Berks county is one of the most swinging of the counties," says longtime political analyst, Tim Blessing. "It's one of the counties that's most likely to swing."
Berks County's diverse population makes it a pivotal place to campaign.
"Who controls the U.S. Senate may depend upon who wins in Pennsylvania," Blessing adds.
State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat who serves North Philadelphia, spent time with students at the Antietam School District.
"My involvement in politics started when I was pretty young and so it's always a good opportunity to talk to young people about what they want their communities to look like," says Kenyatta.
Republican candidate Dr. Oz visited a crowd at the Oley Fairgrounds speaking and listening to voters.
"These things benefit me and that allows me to be a better spokesperson for you when I'm arguing in the halls of the Senate for Congress what needs to happen for us," says Oz.
Pennsylvania's primary election is in May. Blessing says the country is more divided now than it has been in nearly 80 years so voter turnout is critical.
"We are literally just locked in place with two very different views of how the country should function."