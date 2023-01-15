UNION TWP., Pa. - The birthday candles and balloons were out for a Berks County horse's big day.

Onyx at Shady Hollow Assisted Riding near Birdsboro celebrated his 30th birthday.

He's the oldest horse at the nonprofit, which offers equine-assisted activities to people with emotional, physical and psychological needs.

Onyx is one of the program's retired horses.

"He has been a part of our program for many, many years and we want to say thank you for everything he's done for us," said Michele Cooper, with Shady Hollow.

People also played games at his party, and everyone purchased gifts for Onyx and the rest of the herd.

The nonprofit says it would also like to shine light on the need for volunteers this upcoming riding season.