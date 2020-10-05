WEST READING, Pa. - In unusual times, it's almost business as usual in Reading Hospital's hematoma-oncology department.
"If you think about it in one way, it's a safe time to have treatment," said Dr. Kimberly Aderhold.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, oncologists at Reading Hospital said all cancer treatments are full-steam ahead, even with the pandemic still looming.
"At first, when COVID became a problem in the beginning, we weren't really sure exactly what we were dealing with," said Aderhold.
Aderhold said cancer patients are among those at higher risk of having a bad outcome from COVID-19, and at the time of the outbreak earlier this year came another reason for patients to worry.
"We were postponing screening things, like mammograms or things that weren't urgent or weren't necessary to come into the hospital to have done," said Aderhold.
But as time went on, some uncertainly began to evaporate, and now, elective surgeries, like breast reconstruction surgery, and all mammograms are being done as usual. And even while certain treatments, like chemotherapy, can weaken the immune system, doctors reassure their patients.
"As long as they're being safe, wearing their masks, they're doing social distancing, not gathering to large groups, it's actually not -- you can think of it as not a bad time to really undergo treatment, because everybody is social distancing and wearing masks," said Aderhold.