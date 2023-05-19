WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Reading. The event takes place at Santander Area on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Cody Smith, the driver of Bigfoot, greeted fans outside of Boscov's at the Berkshire Mall.

Smith was able to describe what a Glow Party is and why fans should be excited to see it.

"We turn off all the lights during the show and next thing you know, as soon as the lights go down, there are lasers, fog machines," said Smith. "We got all the trucks that light up different colors."

This driver was excited to greet fans at the mall ahead of the two-night extravaganza in Reading.

"We'll be crushing cars the whole time, doing wheelies, and donuts and long jumps," he continued.

Smith's favorite fans are the ones with a fresh perspective.

"The little ones that has never seen it before, because when they see it in person for the first time, their eyes light up," he said. "They get real big and that makes me happy."

Sahir Nelson brought his own Hot Wheels Monster Truck to meet Cody and see Bigfoot in person.

Sahir and other fans snapped photos with the larger-than-life monster truck to preserve this monstrous moment.

Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live are still available and can be purchased here.