READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property.

Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures PA II LLC, asked the zoning board for flexibility in presenting what he termed a "fluid" proposal.

"This is a unique property, and as I'm sure you're aware, it has some very unique challenges," Koch said. "The existing office space, in our opinion, is simply never going to come back and be utilized or even be viable again at this particular location."

"With that being said, we have proposed a mixed use," Koch added. "That mixed use, for better or for worse, is at this point fluid to some extent and remains fluid as we try to put the pieces of the puzzle together."

"I respectfully apologize that the application is somewhat broad," Koch continued, "but by the nature of what we're trying to do here, that was one of the issues that we had to deal with."

Peter d'Aubermont, with Heights Advisors — an equity and real estate investment, development and management firm — said he is representing the proposed developer.

D'Aubermont said his company has identified that a hotel would be the best use for the site and is currently in conversations with IHM, a hotel management company.

A hotel could accommodate 228 rooms, but the zoning application indicates those units could be split among hotel rooms, dormitories and residential apartments.

The proposal calls for commercial mixed uses to remain on the first floor with two new loading docks on Penn Street.

5:50 Developer shares plan for Wells Fargo building in Reading The Wells Fargo building at Sixth and Penn streets is now under the ownership of the Shuman Development Group.

The plans were revealed nine months after another developer, Alan Shuman, took ownership of the former Wells Fargo Bank office building across the street, on the southeast corner of Sixth and Penn.

Shuman told 69 News in November that restaurant space will take over the building's first floor, with possible outdoor dining. Office or luxury apartment space will occupy the three floors above.

Partnership with Alvernia University

The second floor of the Santander Bank building includes the space of the former Outside In Restaurant and Bar, which d'Aubermont said would be returned to use as a restaurant and would be operated and managed by Alvernia University.

D'Aubermont said the developer has formed a partnership with Alvernia to open a restaurant as part of its business incubator program. As part of that agreement, rooms on the second floor would be available for use by Alvernia for purposes of training and teaching.

The remaining floors would be converted to hotel rooms or apartments.

While d'Aubermont said the strong preference is for the project to be a hotel, apartments would be a backup plan if there is an insufficient market for the hotel.

Parking requirements

The zoning application submitted by the developer asks for a special exception and/or variances to allow a mixed used of residential units, as well as requesting relief from parking requirements.

D'Aubermont said he has been in talks with the Reading Parking Authority, which has indicated there would be close to 280 parking spaces available in the neighboring garages.

He added, though, that parking is not a concern because he does not believe there will be a need.

"We anticipate that with the revitalization and everything that is going on on Penn Street and in the commercial core, that more are walking around these days or they're taking public transportation or they're using bicycles," he said, "and I think that's what we've seen that across the board."

Steve Price, the zoning hearing board's solicitor, questioned what d'Aubermont meant by the statement since most people would arrive to a hotel in a car.

D'Aubermont reiterated that he does not believe parking would be a problem because of the available spaces in the nearby garages and that if the project ends up as apartment units, many residents will not own cars.

Nathan Matz, executive director the Reading Parking Authority, joined the Zoom meeting to clarify comments made about parking.

"One of the things that initially jumped out to me is the gentleman who said that there is adequate street parking for residents," Matz said. "The city just spent $130,000 on a parking study that encompasses that specific area, and if you read that parking study, it clearly says in that area there is an absolutely inadequate amount of on-street parking."

"And if you look at that building, there's no parking on the east side of Sixth Street, there's no parking on the north side of Penn Street in the 600 block — that's all loading zones," Matz continued. "So to make a statement that there's adequate on-street parking is just absolutely false."

Matz added that the only way the parking authority can guarantee parking for hotel guests or apartment residents is with a signed lease, which identifies terms and conditions.

Matz said adding a couple hundred additional cars to the garages would have a negative effect on parking for events at Santander Arena.

Defining mixed uses

Several board members questioned the wisdom of submitting a zoning application without specific details of what the mixed uses will be.

"Look, it's a special situation," d'Aubermont said. "This is an abandoned building that we're trying to bring back to life, and ultimately, we want to do hotel. We believe the market is there, but if for some reason the market receptivity is not there, pivoting to residential would be crucial at that point."

John McCloskey Jr., senior vice president and chief of staff at Alvernia University, also joined the virtual meeting to confirm that the university supports the proposed project.

"In fact, I just spent an hour this afternoon with our vice president for the O'Pake Institute talking about the restaurant and how that would work and operate," McCloskey said. "There is lots of energy and lots of excitement related to that. There are a lot of local business entrepreneurs who would be interested in being in that restaurant and having the opportunity to develop their expertise."

McCloskey also confirmed that a hotel would be a positive option for students looking for extended stays.

"Many of our graduate students are adults who are married and have a small family," he explained. "They're looking to come from Colorado, Minnesota, or wherever in the country, and need a place to stay, and a typical dorm situation is not what they're looking for. They're looking for something different."

The zoning hearing board is scheduled to render a decision on the application at its next meeting on Sept. 14.