READING, Pa. - Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced details Wednesday about her upcoming childhood literacy resource fair and town hall in Reading.

The back-to-back events are being held Monday, July 31 at Reading Area Community College's (RACC) Miller Center for the Arts.

A host of community-based organizations and educational leaders will join the congresswoman to provide resources and answer questions about improving childhood literacy in Pennsylvania.

“Childhood literacy is a force multiplier for the individual and for our whole society," said Houlahan. "Literacy is directly connected to positive lifelong outcomes. Particularly over the summer months when school is not in session, we must work together to ensure all families have the resources to support their children to foster curiosity and love of reading!"

The event will feature the following organizations:

Sesame Workshop

Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU)

Opportunity House

Yocum Institute

Literacy Council of Reading

Centro Hispano

Reading Public Library

Olivet Boys and Girls Club

The resource fair begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m., with the town hall to immediately follow.

The event is open to the public and seating is first come, first serve.