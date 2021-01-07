WASHINGTON - Reading's representative in Congress is adding her voice to those calling for President Trump's removal from office.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 6th District, said Thursday that she supports the Constitution's 25th Amendment being invoked.
Houlahan blamed Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College results in the presidential election.
"His actions are a threat not only to our Democratic Republic but also to our national security," Houlahan said. "I believe the President has abdicated his responsibility to safeguard this nation."
I wanted to take a moment to address you all directly from here in Washington. I hope you'll watch: pic.twitter.com/rIkVTSIy1l— Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) January 7, 2021
Houlahan said invoking the 25th Amendment would send an urgent missive both to the American people and to the international community that Trump is not fit to be president.
"I do not make this grave recommendation lightly," she said. "There is such division in this country, and I believe that we must do everything in our power as elected leaders to heal this nation. I am committed to that healing process."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com Thursday afternoon that she is calling on Vice President Pence and the president's cabinet to begin the process of removing the president. Otherwise, she said, she will direct the House to begin impeachment proceedings.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a news conference of his own, said he won't support any efforts to remove the president from office before inauguration day on Jan. 20. Instead, he said he wants to see the final days of Trump's administration be devoted to a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.