WASHINGTON — The woman who represents the residents of Pennsylvania's fourth-largest city in the U.S. House of Representatives is speaking out about the events unfolding in Afghanistan.
"It's not enough to say I'm heartbroken - I'm gutted," U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat who represents Reading, its southeastern suburbs and much of Chester County, said in a prepared statement released by her office Monday afternoon.
"These past few days have been difficult to process, and not because the Taliban's progress was surprising. In fact, the opposite," Houlahan continued. "We sounded the alarm, and our dire warnings fell on deaf ears. Now these insurgents have captured Kabul, seizing the hopes of us all for a more free and prosperous Afghanistan and leaving our partners there to wonder if we have abandoned them."
A senior U.S. official said "it's heartbreaking" to see what's happening in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but that President Joe Biden "stands by" his decision to pull out because he didn't want the war there — already the longest in U.S. history — to enter a third decade.
In interviews with U.S. television networks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan blamed the Afghan military for the Taliban's rapid takeover, saying it lacked the will to fight.
The lightning Taliban offensive through the country appears to have stunned American officials. Just days before the insurgents entered Kabul with little if any resistance, a U.S. military assessment predicted it could take months for the capital to fall.
"There will be time to debate our failed military and diplomatic strategy and I am committed to being part of those tough conversations and holding accountable those who seemingly misled the American people," Houlahan continued. "Right now, though, a few things need to be said.
"Through all the noise, I want to specifically address our veterans and servicemembers. As a veteran with cousins still serving active duty, I know service goes beyond the uniform – it goes to who you are as a person.
"I know there is immense frustration, resentment, and sorrow. I’ve spoken with so many of you who served in Afghanistan - those who were willing to give their lives, those who lost friends - and some of you have expressed doubts over your service. On behalf of our grateful community and nation, let me say as clearly as I can: You changed lives. You protected our homeland from terrorism. You eliminated the looming threat embodied by Osama bin Laden. You improved the circumstances of so many, particularly women and girls.
"I also want to address our new generation of women and men in uniform – those who felt called to service growing up in the shadow of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Your service is needed, it is essential. This outcome in Afghanistan is not what any of us wanted, but I will do everything in my power to ensure we learn from our mistakes. You can help with that.
"Regardless of whether or not you agree with the Administration's decision to withdraw U.S. forces, we cannot lose sight of where we do agree: our partners in Afghanistan who stood up to tyranny in hopes of a brighter tomorrow have earned our sustained commitment. We have tools to stem the violence, support displaced people, and safeguard those who supported the U.S. and allies efforts. We must use them. I have urged President Biden to do so and will continue until our Afghan allies are safe. Of personal importance to me, we also owe it to the women and girls there to not lose hope on the promise to protect the gains made over the past 20 years. Without a doubt, this will be our greatest challenge, but one worth our full devotion.
"I will continue to use the platform you have entrusted to me to not just fight for our servicemembers and those they strive to protect, but to do everything I can to make sure those who support our efforts are not left behind."
The rout threatened to erase 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan that saw more than 3,500 U.S. and allied troops killed as well as tens of thousands of Afghans. The initial invasion drove the Taliban from power and scattered al-Qaida, which had planned the 9/11 attacks while being sheltered in Afghanistan. Many had hoped the Western-backed Afghan government would usher in a new era of peace and respect for human rights.