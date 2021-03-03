WASHINGTON - Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been helping to stand watch over the U.S. Capitol since shortly after the violent unrest there nearly two months ago.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, herself an Air Force veteran who represents Reading and its southeastern suburbs in Congress, expressed her thanks to the servicemembers for their ongoing efforts to protect the nation's democracy.
As a founder and the chair of the Servicewomen and Women Veterans Caucus, Houlahan also led a fireside chat with some of the guard's female members.
"Today's conversation was both inspiring and a reminder that we as a country have work to do to make our military truly equal across gender lines," Houlahan said. "We discussed the struggles women face while maintaining both their Guard duties and their civilian job, returning to the Guard after childbirth and more. These are the kind of conversations that spark federal action – legislative and otherwise – and I am already at work with my team to see how we can best address the needs of our servicewomen and their families."
Houlahan also treated the guard members to a little taste of home: treats from Wawa, although the Pennsylvania-based chain has expanded its presence to Washington, D.C.