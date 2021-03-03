Rep. Chrissy Houlahan visits members of Pennsylvania National Guard in Washington
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan

WASHINGTON - Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been helping to stand watch over the U.S. Capitol since shortly after the violent unrest there nearly two months ago.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, herself an Air Force veteran who represents Reading and its southeastern suburbs in Congress, expressed her thanks to the servicemembers for their ongoing efforts to protect the nation's democracy.

As a founder and the chair of the Servicewomen and Women Veterans Caucus, Houlahan also led a fireside chat with some of the guard's female members.

"Today's conversation was both inspiring and a reminder that we as a country have work to do to make our military truly equal across gender lines," Houlahan said. "We discussed the struggles women face while maintaining both their Guard duties and their civilian job, returning to the Guard after childbirth and more. These are the kind of conversations that spark federal action – legislative and otherwise – and I am already at work with my team to see how we can best address the needs of our servicewomen and their families."

Houlahan also treated the guard members to a little taste of home: treats from Wawa, although the Pennsylvania-based chain has expanded its presence to Washington, D.C.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.