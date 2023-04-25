READING, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission reaffirmed a previously approved land development plan for 615-619 Walnut St.

The project involves the plans of the Berks County Redevelopment Authority to renovate existing buildings on the three lots to create single-bedroom and studio apartments for homeless veterans.

Lee Olsen, project architect, explained that there were structural issues with the rear of the existing building.

In order to reconstruct the walls in question, a reconfiguration of the project has resulted in reducing the number of units to seven from 12. There is also the addition of two handicapped parking spaces.