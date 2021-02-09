READING, Pa. - Even during a pandemic, Valentine's Day is still the date to circle on the calendar at Heck Brothers Florist in Exeter Township.
"We have rented more trucks this year than any other year for deliveries," said owner Tom Heck.
Customers are demanding more and more deliveries rather than pickups, and they are avoiding ordering in person.
Other than seeing their customers change the way they order, it's a pretty much normal year for this florist. Of course, that's about all that's normal this Valentine's Day.
With some dining restrictions still in place, many couples may try to have a date in the kitchen with a home-cooked meal for two this year.
Officials at Redner's Warehouse Markets said they expect a strong sales day on Saturday, with Valentine's Day falling on Sunday.
But for couples not looking to dirty up the kitchen, the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading is offering for the first time a Valentine's Day weekend suite experience.
"A private chef, butlered dining experience overlooking the city," explained Dan Hoch, the hotel's director of experiences. "They'll come in and be seated over on the couch area in the lounge, and the chef will come up and they will offer a beautiful tray of hors d'oeuvres."
Officials said they've nearly sold out for the weekend, showing that even in a pandemic, love is in the air.
"We're just overwhelmed by the support that we're having over the Valentine's Day weekend," said Hoch.