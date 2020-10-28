READING, Pa. - Halloween 2020 has to be a give and take: giving candy, while taking precautions.
Even during a pandemic, Janet Marburger said she expects more than a thousand trick-or-treaters to the Halloween haunt at her home on Walnut Street in Reading.
"Hopefully, everyone will stay in a line. We're going to wear masks and try to be as safe as we can," said Marburger. "We always have a good time."
A few blocks east, near North 12th and Spring streets, clowns take over the home of Jim Auman.
"A lot of people don't like 'em," said Auman.
As the clowns look on, Auman said he plans on spinning cotton candy and making fresh popcorn behind a glass shield.
"I just want the kids to be safe and have a good Halloween," said Auman.
In the suburbs, you'll find more scares, but the same sentiment.
"The kids are our future. We got to keep them safe," said Lower Alsace Township resident Joshua Potts.
There's no doubt one of the hottest candy spots is going to be on Byram Street in Lower Alsace Township, where some residents told us they're pre-packaging candy in baggies to make sure there's contactless trick-or-treating, while some others, like Potts, are getting more creative with the presentation.
"We're going to put two big bales of hay across our front sidewalk that leads to the house and just cover that with candy and allow people to take what they want," said Potts. "Hopefully, we don't have to approach them, they don't have to approach us, and we can stay inside and focus on the Penn State game."