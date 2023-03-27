WEST READING, Pa. - How do you remember and how do you grieve?

"You don't like to see it for anyone, but when you have memories like we do, it's sad,” said Dawn Shurr, who used to live in an apartment next to R.M. Palmer.

The rubble-strewn space where Building 2 of the R.M. Palmer plant once stood continues to draw people from mere blocks, to many miles away, to express sorrow and recall the past.

"It's sad, you know. I grew up here. Had two children in that apartment,” Dawn said.

Dawn and Dale Shurr used to call the building on the corner next to Building 2 their home. They came today to peer over the sight to express their sorrow, and in a way say goodbye to their past as well.

You can tell that many emotionally impacted by this tragedy are using their memories as a way to cope.

"Easter bunnies. Buying them for our kids when we were growing up. Just filling up the Easter basket with Easter bunnies,” Angela Weidenhammer recalled.

Now, with Easter a few weeks away, those memories take on new meaning for many.

“I mean they were known for that,” Weidenhammer said. “How much cheer they gave to all of us in the community just knowing they'd be here at Easter."