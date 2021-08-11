Planners behind Berks County's transportation and roadways are keeping a close eye on the federal funds in the infrastructure package, passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, to help with planned projects.
"Completing the widening of the 222 North corridor between Reading and the Lehigh Valley. We got some of that in progress and some under design right now," said Alan Piper, Berks County transportation planner.
Summer is the time to sit in traffic and get a slow close up of many of the current road construction projects underway around the county.
"We are in the middle of designing and hopefully being able to construct a full restoration of the West Shore Bypass all the way from Route 12 over to 422," Piper said.
These funds hopefully coming from Washington into Berks will help to fill a financial gap left when PennDOT shifted money away for other interstate work two years ago.
"We lost about 30-45% of our funding for projects that we had in the pipeline to do the work like 222 and the West Shore Bypass," Piper said.
Berks County roadway planners are hoping these new dollars can move plans from the design phase to the groundbreaking phase faster.
"Obviously our goal is to continue work on the corridors we are working on to finish the 222 projects," Piper said.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.