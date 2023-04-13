WYOMISSING, Pa. - An alleged human trafficker is under arrest after an undercover operation led authorities to a Wyomissing hotel.

Investigators say on April 12, members of the Homeland Security Investigations Allentown office contacted local law enforcement about a possible female victim of human trafficking currently staying at a hotel in Wyomissing.

Members of the Berks County Human Trafficking Task Force located an advertisement for the female on a website commonly used for the sex trade.

An undercover officer communicated directly with a phone number provided in the advertisement, and a conversation regarding sexual acts and pricing was had. After that, a meeting was set up.

Authorities say the victim met with an undercover officer in a vehicle when the suspect, 36-year-old Terris Williams of Elmsford, Ny, contacted the victim and ordered her to get out of the car.

Task Force members then made contact with Williams inside his hotel room.

Inside, investigators found a large number of condoms, female lingerie, two cell phones and over $4,000 in United States currency.

The suspect was found in possession of the victim’s state identification card inside of his bag.

Williams is charged with promoting prostitution, trafficking in individuals, unlawful use of a communication facility and related offenses.

He is currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail.