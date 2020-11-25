READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is reaching out to people who live in Reading to find out about their pets. The organization is mailing surveys to all homes this week to find out how many pets people have and what services they need.
People can fill out the form and mail it back, or complete an online form.
Officials said they have $1 million they can use to provide free and low-cost services.
"It's letting us know the needs specific for any kind of outreach, any kind of vaccine programs, any kind of food services, or something we haven't even thought of yet," said Suzanne D'Alonzo, Humane Pennsylvania's community outreach program manager. "This is a chance for pet owners out there to say 'Hey, this is what we need.'"
Officials also gave an update on the renovation of the Humane Society of Berks County's shelter on North 11th Street. They said construction should wrap up next month, and they hope to begin providing services there in February.