READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is reaching out to people who live in Reading to find out about their pets. The organization is mailing surveys to all homes this week to find out how many pets people have and what services they need.

People can fill out the form and mail it back, or complete an online form.

Officials said they have $1 million they can use to provide free and low-cost services.

"It's letting us know the needs specific for any kind of outreach, any kind of vaccine programs, any kind of food services, or something we haven't even thought of yet," said Suzanne D'Alonzo, Humane Pennsylvania's community outreach program manager. "This is a chance for pet owners out there to say 'Hey, this is what we need.'"

Officials also gave an update on the renovation of the Humane Society of Berks County's shelter on North 11th Street. They said construction should wrap up next month, and they hope to begin providing services there in February.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.