READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is providing access to pet care services through their Healthy Pets Initiative.

The clinic runs from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and offers vaccines and microchip placement for dogs and cats.

Clinic officials say you must book an individual appointment for each pet.

Registration information can be found on their website.

The Humane Pennsylvania Community Resource Center is located at 350 Schuylkill Avenue in Reading.