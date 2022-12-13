READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign.

From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet home for the holidays. The promotion was made possible thanks to the generosity of participating sponsors. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org

All potential adopters are required to go through Humane PA's adoption screening process. Approval is not guaranteed.

Adoptions include:

Humane PA's 30-day adoption health supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations and de-worming medications

Flea treatment

Microchipping or chip registration

Free 1 pound bag of Science Diet pet food

To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit https://humanepa.org/adoption/available-pets/ or meet them in person at the shelter during scheduled operating hours. For more information about adoptions, please call the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading at 610-921-2348 or email adoptreading@humanepa.org