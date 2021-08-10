READING, Pa. — Two of Berks County's animal welfare organizations are joining forces to combat a deadly outbreak of parvovirus among dogs in Reading.
Humane Pennsylvania and the Animal Rescue League of Berks County announced Tuesday that they have partnered to provide a series of pay-what-you-can vaccination clinics through Humane Pennsylvania's Health Pets Initiative.
Canine parvovirus, better known as parvo, is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, although unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old tend to be the most at risk, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Both organizations said they have noted a spike in reported parvo cases in Reading over the past few months. Nearly 60% of them have occurred within a few blocks of Amanda E. Stout Elementary School at 321 South 10th Street.
The organizations' leaders said their partnership can go a long way in combatting an outbreak that is emerging at "alarming rates."
"We can do much more together, and by sharing data we can be much more effective at ensuring we target services toward the most critical need," said Karel Minor, Humane Pennsylvania's CEO. "I hope this is just the beginning of a new era of teamwork and mutual support between the two organizations."
"We are looking forward to this new chapter of collaboration and believe teamwork and mutual support are vital to addressing Berks County's most significant animal-welfare challenges," said Alexis Pagoulatos, ARL's CEO. "Our goal is to strategically complement each other's strengths and combine our capabilities and expertise to drive positive outcomes that are grounded in data, veterinary science and industry best practices."
The three-part clinic will occur every two weeks, with the first set for this Friday, Aug. 13, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Amanda E. Stout Elementary. Those who wish to attend can register on Humane Pennsylvania's website.