READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a free adoption event Saturday.
The shelter says it's in recognition of National Pet Appreciation Week.
On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter. Fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers
The fee will be covered by sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
To learn more visit the shelter campuses or visit HumanePA.org. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process.
To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption.