READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating National Pet Appreciation Week by offering a one-day, fee-waived adoption event.
On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter. Fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers
The fee will be covered by sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
“We are two of many people who care for our furry friends who all deserve a loving home!” Pet Appreciation Week is meant to encourage people to support animals everywhere by raising awareness about health and resources, fostering shelter animals and adopting animals in need of forever homes."
To learn more visit the shelter campuses or visit HumanePA.org. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process.
To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption.
National Pet Appreciation Week takes place from June 5th to June 11th.