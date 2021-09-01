Hurricane Ida animals flown from Louisiana to Berks
READING, Pa. — Several homeless animals from the Gulf Coast have made their way to Berks County.

Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania said it coordinated an emergency evacuation of animals from Hurricane Ida's path through Louisiana over the weekend.

As a result, the animal welfare organization received 20 cats and dogs earlier this week, and more than a dozen more arrived Wednesday afternoon at The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving (formerly Humane Society of Berks County) in Reading and The Humane League of Lancaster County.

All of the animals will be assessed and quarantined for a certain period of time before they are made available for adoption, according to Karel Minor, Humane Pennsylvania's president and CEO.

The evacuation and sheltering mission is being conducted by Humane Pennsylvania's Berks County Animal Response Team (Berks CART), in partnership with Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit organization that is headquartered in Seattle.

A dog from Louisiana arrived Wednesday afternoon at The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading.

