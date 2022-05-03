READING, Pa. - For many people, the welfare of animals is a cause near and dear to their hearts, and organizations like Humane Pennsylvania play a big role in taking care of those creatures.
That's why Humane Pennsylvania is asking folks to show their support at its Walk for the Animals.
"It's really just a casual sort of leisurely walk with like, friends and family," says Lauren Pignetti, Humane Pennsylvania Director of Development.
Of course, people also bring their pets and there's a whole lot of other stuff to do too, like food, music, games and even dog contests.
"[It's] Right along the river of Jim Dietrich, so it's beautiful scenery, beautiful walk," says Pignetti.
In 2019 they raised over $120,000. In 2020, the walk was virtual, last year was sort of a re-launch and this year they're hoping to raise around $75,000.
"All the money raised goes into Humane Pennsylvania as an organization and for us we are working to build the best communities anywhere to be an animal," says Pignetti.
That means anything like shelter costs, to walk-in clinics and other programs the organization runs.
Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, with the walk stepping off at 11:00 a.m.
If you haven't already, there's still time to sign up.
"The walk is rain or shine, so regardless of what the weather looks like for Saturday, the show will go on," says Pignetti.