READING, Pa. - Anyone who has a pet knows they are part of the family. So, when families became displaced by last weekend's flooding, so did their pets. Officials want those furry friends to stay a part of those families.

Damon March, the Chief Operating Officer for Humane Pennsylvania, said, "It helps everyone, it helps the pet to feel better, it helps the person to feel better to know that their pet is with them."

That's where Humane Pennsylvania comes in. They're working with the Red Cross providing them with pet emergency pallets.

"So, we have caging, bedding, food and toys," said March. "We have everything that would be needed to support any pet that is staying in the Red Cross shelter."

But they need help. March said they're already supplying 10,000 pounds of pet food to about 400 people in Reading a month on a regular basis.

"Right now, we're really struggling just to keep up with the regular need for the people who need it, whether there's a disaster or not," he said. "On top of that, we're now supplying food for additional people in the city of Exeter and around the area."

March says they are getting close to critical levels.

"What we really need right now is unopened bags of dry dog and cat food," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving at 1801 N. 11th Street in Reading or purchased off the "wish list" at HUMANEPA.ORG. They're also looking for volunteers.

"Donating their time is a great way to support us as well," said March.

March said providing support in any way will help keep shelter populations down.

"If people don't have enough money to feed their pets or don't have resources to feed their pets, one of their options is to give their pets up and go to a shelter," he said. "We don't want that; we want to keep families together."