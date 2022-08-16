READING, Pa. — The number of cats being cared for at Humane Pennsylvania's shelter in Reading has reached a critical level, officials announced Tuesday.

So, from now through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving will waive its adoption fee for cats of all ages. They are free to a good home.

Anyone wishing to adopt a cat can visit the shelter at 1801 N. 11th St. or Humane Pennsylvania's website to learn more about the animals currently available for adoption.

Adoption hours are daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All potential adopters must go through the same screening process as any other adopter, officials said.

The high population of cats in its shelter is not a problem that's unique to Humane Pennsylvania. The Animal Rescue League of Berks County said Monday that it has a large number of animals awaiting their forever home, so it is offering adoptions at a "pay-what-you-can" price through Sunday.

The shelter in Cumru Township said it is making animals over the age of 6 months available for adoption at the price one can afford to pay. Dog adopters still need cash or a check for a $7 dog license, as required by state law.