READING, Pa. - The 4th of July is right around the corner and it's important to keep your pets in mind when it comes to fireworks.
Rick, who lives in Temple, says his dog Punkin doesn't like fireworks at all; it makes her nervous.
"I think it's the noise more than anything," he says. "They don't like loud noises. Dogs have very sensitive ears."
CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania, Karel Minor, says Punkin isn't alone.
"Some dogs are terribly afraid of them [fireworks]," says Minor. "It can get them anxious and sometimes make them run away from home."
He says keeping dogs inside is the best plan because there tends to be a lot going on outside and they could get hurt or burned, especially if they're near where people are setting fireworks off.
Minor says another good thing to do is distract them.
"Playing with them, keeping them engaged with other things, watching TV, having music on," says Minor. "Something that will block the sound of the fireworks that may startle them."
Not all dogs will be upset by fireworks and it doesn't only affect certain breeds. It has more to do with an individual animal's personality or experiences.
If your dog does run away check with all local police departments and shelters as soon as possible.
"Sometimes animals can be adopted within days," says Minor, "so checking immediately with shelters the next day is really critically important."