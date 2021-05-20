READING, Pa. | Humane Pennsylvania announced they are preparing to open their new shelter and state-of-the-art veterinary clinic, in Reading.
69 News got a tour of the Freedom Center on North 11th Street, where the new clinic is expected to open. The Humane Society of Berks County closed its old shelter two years ago, and that's when work on the two million dollar renovation began. Officials said the update was needed, and long overdue.
"What this project is, is a combination of animal shelter and veterinary services," said Karel Minor, a member of Humane Pennsylvania. "Our goal is to keep animals from coming into our shelter, but once they're here, making sure we get them the best adoptive homes we can get them."
A soft open is set for early next month, with a grand opening planned for June 26.