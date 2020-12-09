READING, Pa. - 'Tis the season for giving, and one of Berks County's animal welfare organizations wants to make sure pets in need aren't forgotten, especially during the cold winter months ahead.
Humane Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the Reading Fightin Phils to host their first-ever "Paws & Claus" event at FirstEnergy Stadium in Baseballtown.
The event is set for this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m., and those who attend are being asked to donate a bag or two of pet food to help fill the shelves of Spike's Pet Pantry.
In exchange, they'll be treated to a free photo with Santa Claus and a coupon for 10% off merchandise in the R-Phils' store.
"Paws & Claus is a unique event focused on providing Christmas cheer, but will also provide critically needed pet food for our Spike's Pet Pantry program," said Lauren Henderson, Humane Pennsylvania's director of events and corporate relations. "It's the time of year for giving, and our hope is that the community will help us stock our shelves with pet food for the coming winter months, and enjoy a fun and free family photo with Santa in front of his tiny house, which is very unique."
Already this year, Spike's Pet Pantry has given away more than 268,000 pounds of pet food to pet caretakers in need, and officials said they expect the demand for help to remain high in the coming months.
Humane Pennsylvania provided the following guidance to those who attend Paws & Claus:
When arriving at FirstEnergy Stadium (1900 Centre Ave., Reading), please remain in your vehicle and volunteers will provide directions to get in line. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the event, and will safely remove the pet food donations from the vehicles, and escort families to their photo with Santa in front of his tiny house. Masks are required when families are out of their vehicles, but can be removed for the photo. Santa will greet families from his porch, as COVID-19 regulations are in place, and families will stand in a designated area for the photo. Pups are encouraged to be in the family photo, but will not be able to be taken off leash or in the photo by themselves.